The Western Railway on Tuesday took to social media to inform citizens about a major traffic block on the Western Line. In its post, Western Railway said that a major traffic block of 30 hours will be undertaken at Bandra Terminus Yard from 00.00 hrs of Tuesday, September 13 to 06.00 hours of Wednesday, September 14. The major traffic block is due to carrying out the work of infrastructural upgradation at BDTS Yard's north end. The Western Railway also said that few trains have been partially cancelled.

Check Tweet:

Major traffic block of 30 hrs will be undertaken at Bandra Terminus Yard from 00.00 hrs of Tues, 13th Sept, 2022 to 06.00 hrs of Wednesday, 14th Sept, 2022 for carrying out the work of infrastructural upgradation at BDTS Yard north end. Few trains partially cancelled. — Western Railway (@WesternRly) September 13, 2022

List of Trains Cancelled:

- 12936 Surat-BDTS Superfast Exp will be short terminated at Borivali on 14.09.2022 & hence will be partially cancelled between Borivali & BDTS Inconvenience caused to passengers is highly regretted. — Western Railway (@WesternRly) September 13, 2022

