Customs officers in Mumbai arrested a man attempting to smuggle a rare cache of exotic wildlife, in violation of the Customs Act, 1962. The customs officers seized three live Spider-Tailed Horned Vipers (Pseudocerastes urarachnoides), five live Asian Leaf Turtles (Cyclemys dentata), and 44 Indonesian Pit Vipers (Trimeresurus insularis), of which one was found dead, news agency ANI reported. The reptiles, many of which are protected species, were reportedly trafficked for the illegal pet trade.

Wildlife Smuggling Busted in Mumbai

