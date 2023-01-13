In a shocking incident that took place in Maharashtra, a woman arrived at a wedding hall in Mumbai to stop the second marriage of her husband. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, chaos can be seen at a wedding hall in Mumbai after a woman arrived before the marriage rituals were performed and foiled her husband's second attempt of tying the knot. According to reports, the woman, who is said to be the man's first wife arrived at the wedding hall in Mumbai from Bhandara and stopped the wedding. After the incident came to light, the woman filed a complaint against her husband who has now landed in police custody. Maharashtra: Man Marries Twin Sisters Pinky and Rinky From Mumbai's Kandivali in Malshiras (Watch Video).

