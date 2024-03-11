Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, on Monday, March 11, said that he has no plan to contest the elections from Jabalpur. Dismissing reports that he would contest Lok Sabha Elections from Jabalpur, Nath said, "I won't leave Chhindwara in any condition." Speaking about leaders leaving Congress and joining the BJP, Kamal Nath said, "If Suresh Pachouri has left the Congress to join the BJP, it's his wish. He (Deepak Joshi) was from there (BJP) only," he added. Madhya Pradesh: Setback to Kamal Nath as Seven Congress Corporators from Chhindwara Join BJP Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls.

