Panic gripped Mumbai’s Worli area on Thursday afternoon, August 7, after a truck lost control and crashed into a BEST bus stop near the busy Century Bazar area. The incident occurred around 3 pm on August 7 while the container truck was being unloaded inside a building compound near the Oberoi 360 West Tower. CCTV video shows the truck suddenly lurching forward, crossing the road, and ramming into the bus stop. Fortunately, despite heavy footfall in the area, no one was injured. Preliminary investigations suggest the truck was parked on a slope without proper safety measures. Police have registered a case and are probing whether technical failure or driver negligence caused the mishap. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Man Injured After ‘Drunk’ Cop Rams Bike in Ghansoli Near Mumbai, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Worli Truck Accident

A narrow escape for many after a truck lost control and rammed into a bus stop in Mumbai's worli area pic.twitter.com/IcwDe5CiPQ — Nilesh shukla (@Nilesh_isme) August 8, 2025

