RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the worst of inflation is behind us in post-monetary policy press conference. However, he warned that there is no room for complacency. The monetary policy committee (MPC) raised the key lending rate or the repo rate to 6.25% in a majority decision. The RBI chief also hailed the Indian economy's performance in the face of global challenges like the war in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic, and underlined that it is the fastest growing in Asia this year. RBI Monetary Policy Meet 2022: Reserve Bank of India Lowers GDP Growth Projection to 6.8 for Fiscal Year 2023

