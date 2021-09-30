Journalists and newspersons wrongly tagged Amrinder Singh, Goalkeeper of the Indian Football Team on Twitter, instead of Captain Amarinder Singh, the former Chief Minister of Punjab. The Goalkeeper took to Twitter and said that he was not the Former Chief Minister of the State Punjab and requested people to stop tagging him and tag the correct person. On this, the ex-Punjab CM replied saying that he empathises with the Goalkeeper of the Indian Football Team and says 'Good luck for your games ahead'.

I empathise with you, my young friend. Good luck for your games ahead. https://t.co/MRy4aodJMx — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 30, 2021

