During a recent IndiGo flight 6E7261 from Chandigarh to Jaipur, passengers endured a distressing incident as they had to bear a 90-minute journey without proper air-conditioning. The discomfort commenced with a 10-15 minute wait in the scorching heat before takeoff, and regrettably, the situation did not ameliorate during the entire flight. From takeoff to landing, the aircraft's air-conditioning system remained switched off, subjecting all the passengers to endure the discomfort without any resolution or significant acknowledgement of the serious issue by the airline staff. Punjab Pradesh Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja shared the video of his "horrifying experience" on X (formerly Twitter). The video shows an air hostess distributing tissue papers to the passengers to wipe off their sweat. IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Patna Airport Three Minutes After Takeoff Due to Inoperative Engine.

Indigo Chandigarh to Jaipur Flight Suffers AC Issue:

Had one of the most horrifying experiences while traveling from Chandigarh to Jaipur today in Aircraft 6E7261 by @IndiGo6E. We were made to wait for about 10-15 minutes in the queue in the scorching sun and when we entered the Plane, to our shock, the ACs weren't working and the… pic.twitter.com/ElNI5F9uyt — Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) August 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)