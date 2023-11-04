Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday, November 4, urged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command to immediately expel Sandeep Dayma from party after Dayma reportedly called for uprooting all mosques and gurdwaras. The video of the speech has gone viral on social media. “A large number of Gurdwaras have come up recently in the Tijara region. They are going to become a big problem in future. So it is our religious responsibility to uproot these open sores from here,” Dayma was heard saying. Dayma tendered a public apology in the matter on Thursday by releasing a video in which he said he wanted to refer to Masjid-Madrasa in his speech, but somehow said Gurdwara. Hate Speech in India: 107 MPs and MLAs Have Declared Cases Relating to 'Hate Speeches'; Most From BJP, Reveals ADR Report.

Amarinder Singh Urges BJP to Expel Sandeep Dayma

I urge the @BJP4India high command to immediately expel Sandeep Dayma from the party for his hate remarks against mosques & Gurdwaras. His apology serves no purpose as his remarks have already caused immense hurt to well meaning people. Not only should he be expelled, but there… — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 4, 2023

Video of Sandeep Dayma That Went Viral

BJP rally in favour of Balaknath where BJP leader giving hateful speech against the Gurdwara's & Masjid. pic.twitter.com/1loEw9M5Dv — Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) November 2, 2023

