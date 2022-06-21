Former Union minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Yashwant Sinha has been named as the common candidate of the Opposition for the Presidential elections, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said during a meeting of opposition parties on Tuesday. The announcement comes shortly after Sinha hinted that he has accepted the proposal made by a section of Opposition leaders to make him their presidential candidate.

Check Tweet:

Yashwant Sinha unanimously chosen as common candidate of opposition parties for presidential election: joint statement — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)