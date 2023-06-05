Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who turned 51 today, June 5, offered prayers at Goraknath Temple on his special day. The BJP leader offered prayers at Goraknath Temple in Gorakhpur on the occasion of his birthday. A video of Yogi Adityanath offering prayers at the Goraknath Temple has gone viral on social media. Earlier, a portrait of CM Yogi Adityanath made by children with the impression of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ engraved went viral on the internet. CM Yogi Adityanath Birthday 2023 Wishes: Leaders, People Extend Greetings to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister as He Turns 51.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Goraknath Temple in Gorakhpur on the occasion of his birthday today pic.twitter.com/3Uf3yGddZ9 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)