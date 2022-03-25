Yogi Adityanath will be taking oath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for a second term on Friday, i.e. March 25. The swearing-in ceremony will begin at 4 pm. The grand ceremony will take place at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Readers can watch the live streaming of the oath-taking ceremony on the YouTube channel of Doordarshan.

Watch Live:

