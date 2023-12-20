The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday, December 19, refused to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) petition after noting that the petitioner is facing six FIRs. The high court refused to entertain the PIL on the ground that the petitioner was facing six first information reports (FIRs). The division bench of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Aniruddha Mayee also said that they cannot entertain a PIL by a petitioner who is facing a series of criminal prosecutions. "You are facing 6 FIRs. Your credentials do not convince us to hear this PIL. We cannot entertain a PIL by such a petitioner. Sorry," Chief Justice Agarwal noted. 'If Azaan Causes Noise Pollution, What About Loud Music and Bhajan?' Gujarat High Court Junks Plea Against Use of Loudspeakers for Islamic Prayer Call.

HC on PIL

