On Tuesday, November 28, the Gujarat High Court dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sought to ban loudspeakers in mosques for azaan. The high court bench called the PIL a "wholly misconceived PIL". The petitioner had approached the Gujarat High Court seeking a ban on the use of loudspeakers during various times of the day for the Islamic call to prayer. Responding to the plea, Chief Justice Sunita Aggarwal questioned the petitioner's claim of disturbance due to noise pollution. Justice Sunita Aggarwal asked if other religious practices, such as playing music during puja or bhajan in temples, did not cause similar public disturbance. HC on Minor's Abortion: You Shouldn't Pressurise Her To Terminate Pregnancy, Says Gujarat High Court While Allowing 17-Year-Old Girl To Terminate Her Pregnancy.

Faith And Practice Going On For Years Together

