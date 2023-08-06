A video going viral on social media shows a Zomato delivery guy reportedly eating a customer's food at a signal in Bengaluru. The 22-second video clip shows the Zomato delivery executive reaching for what looks like fries in his Zomato delivery box. As the video moves further, the man can be seen removing his helmet and then reportedly removing food from the delivery box and eating it. The incident was captured by a fellow passenger who was stuck at a traffic signal in Bengaluru. The viral video has now raised safety concerns about the handling of customer's food. While it is unsure if the delivery executive was eating a customer's food or his own, the internet is divided over the viral video. "It could be his own food ,,they are very good and polite,,, I always got sealed food. Sorry to say ,,, we shouldn’t judge anyone," said one user while a second wrote, "Maybe he got some free fries from the restaurant". A third user said, "You can't judge if he is stealing or not. Maybe he had his own lunch box." Happy Friendship Day 2023: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Steps Out to Deliver Food and Bands to Delivery, Restaurant Partners, and Customers (See Pics).

