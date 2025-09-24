Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday, September 24, that Shyamkanu Mahanta and any organisations associated with him are banned from holding events or festivals in the state. The government will also withhold financial grants, advertisements, and sponsorships for any event linked to him and request the Union Government to do the same. This decision follows the sudden death of legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore, which has left fans across the Northeast in shock. Questions and allegations have emerged surrounding the circumstances of Garg’s travel for the North East India Festival, placing Mahanta under intense public scrutiny. Mahanta, however, has denied claims that he forced the singer to travel. Zubeen Garg Death: Assam State Government to Build Memorial After Singer's Last Rites in Guwahati.

Shyamkanu Mahanta Banned from Hosting Events in Assam, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The State Government has decided to prohibit Shri Syamkanu Mahanta and any organisation associated with him from holding any functions or festivals within the State of Assam. Further, the State Government will not provide any financial grant, advertisement, or sponsorship to any… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 24, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)