ECI Orders Re-Polling at 4 Polling Stations in Assam on April 20:

Election Commission of India announces re-polling on 20th April at 4 polling stations in Ratabari, Sonai and Haflong, Assembly constituencies in Assam. The Commission declares void, the votes cast at these stations on April 1st.#AssamAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/VUxvf11mrx — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)