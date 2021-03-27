Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh's Message to Voters in Assam Assembly Elections 2021, Phase 1

Assam has been my second home for many years. It was my privilege to represent Assam in Rajya Sabha for 28 years from 1991 to 2019. People of Assam enabled me to serve our country as Finance Minister for 5yrs & Prime Minister for 10yrs: Ex-PM&Congress leader Manmohan Singh(26.03) pic.twitter.com/AoLQu0gdsM — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021

