The election commission on Saturday, March 16 announced the schedule for assembly elections 2024 in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. While Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will vote on 13 May, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim on April 19. The results will be declared on June 4. 'Modi Always Fulfils His Guarantee': PM Narendra Modi Sounds Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Bugle in Telangana, Says 'I Have Worked Day and Night for My 140 Crore Family Members' (Watch Video).

Assembly Elections 2024

Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh & Odisha on 13 May; Arunachal Pradesh & Sikkim on 19 April; Counting of votes on 4 June pic.twitter.com/wKYq6TqlQn — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024

