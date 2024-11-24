For the first time in the history of Maharashtra, there may be no Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly after the monster victory by the BJP-led MahaYuti. The ruling alliance bagged 230 seats in the 288-member assembly, while the MVA could win only 46 seats. To claim the post of Leader of the Opposition, a party needs to have 10%. None of the MVA partners - Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar-headed NCP (SP) commands 10 per cent of the seats, individually. Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024: BJP Emerges Single Largest Party With 132 Seats.

No LoP in Maharashtra Assembly for the First Time

