Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on Monday, November 25, rejected the reports of him resigning as state chief after the Assembly Elections 2024 debacle. While talking to the media, Nana Patole said, "These are all baseless rumours. I will meet Rahul Gandhi and we will discuss this (Maharashtra poll results). This is not an issue of the party, it is a matter of the democracy. There has been no talks of resignation." Earlier on Monday, several reports floated claiming Nana Patole has stepped down from the post of Maharashtra Congress president. In the 288-member Maharashtra assembly, the state Congress unit led by Patole and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) were routed by the BJP-led MahaYuti in the one-sided contest. Congress won just 16 seats despite contesting over 100 seats. Nana Patole ‘Quits’ As Maharashtra Congress Chief? Party Denies Claims As Speculation of Resignation Sparks After Poll Debacle.

Nana Patole Resigned As Maharashtra Pradesh Congress President? Here's What Leader Said:

VIDEO | "These are all baseless rumours. I will meet Rahul Gandhi and we will discuss this (Maharashtra poll results)… This is not an issue of the party, it is a matter of the democracy. There has been no talks of resignation," says Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole… pic.twitter.com/8PwFZ9xlcA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 25, 2024

