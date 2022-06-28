Amid the ongoing political crisis in the state, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday said that before the floor test, the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs should take a morality test. "CRPF, Army deployed at the hotel (in Guwahati) where there are floods. Instead, they should be deployed for Kashmiri Pandits," Thackeray said.

