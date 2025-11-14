The NDA surged past the 200-seat mark in the Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025, tightening its hold as counting progressed on Friday afternoon, November 14. As of 1:50 PM, the alliance was leading on 202 of the 243 seats, with the BJP dominating early trends on 91 seats, followed closely by JD(U) with 81. LJP(RV) strengthened the tally with 21 leads, while HAM(S) and RLM added five and four, respectively. In sharp contrast, the Mahagathbandhan struggled to keep pace, with the RJD leading on just 26 constituencies, Congress on 4, CPI(ML)L on 4 and CPI(M) on 1, signalling a significant setback for the opposition bloc. Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025: Nitish Kumar-Narendra Modi Magic Taking NDA to Landslide Win, State Votes for ‘Susashan’.

NDA Crosses 200-Seat Mark As BJP, JDU Dominate Vote Counting in Bihar Elections 2025

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025 (Photo Credits: results.eci.gov.in)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ECI Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)