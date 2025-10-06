The Election Commission of India is set to announce the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 in a press conference at 4 PM today, October 6. Officials are expected to provide details on polling dates, nomination deadlines, and other key electoral processes. The announcement marks the formal start of the election preparations in the state. Notably, during a meeting on October 4, the ruling NDA has pushed for a single-phase voting, while the Opposition has suggested two phases, both seeking elections soon after the Chhath festival, starting October 25. In 2020, Bihar’s 243-seat Assembly elections were held in three phases. The announcement comes as the current Assembly’s term is set to end on November 22. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Date: State Polls To Be Held Before November 22, Announces Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar (Watch Videos).

EC To Announce Schedule for Bihar Vidhan Sabha Polls at 4 PM Today

Delhi | Election Commission of India to hold a press conference at 4 PM today to announce the schedule for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections pic.twitter.com/YFTiaVTkk0 — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2025

