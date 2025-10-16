CM Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United (JDU) on Thursday, October 16, released its second list of 44 candidates for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The polls for 243 assembly seats are scheduled in two phases on November 6 and 11, with counting slated for November 14. The ruling NDA is still facing challenges over seat-sharing arrangements. Notably, Minister Sumit Singh, who won as an independent in 2020, will now contest from the Chakai Assembly seat under the JDU banner. Other ministers in the second list include Jama Khan (Chainpur), Jayant Raj (Amarpur), Lesy Singh (Dhamdaha), Vashishtha Singh (Kargahar), and Bulo Mandal (Gopalpur). The current Bihar Legislative Assembly’s tenure is set to end on November 22, 2025. Scroll below to check the complete list of JDU candidates. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: JDU Releases First List of 57 Candidates; Fields Ratnesh Sada From Sonbarsa, Vijay Kumar Choudhary To Contest From Sarai Ranjan.

JDU Releases Second List of 44 Candidates

