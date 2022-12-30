The Bihar Nagar Nikay Chunav Results 2022 will be declared today. The voting for the second phase of the Bihar urban local body elections was held on December 28. The updates on counting of votes and the Bihar Nagar Nikay Chunav Results 2022 live streaming can be watched online at News18 Bihar Jharkhand news channel. Below is the Bihar Nagar Nikay Chunav Results 2022 live streaming from News18 Bihar Jharkhand channel. Bihar Nagar Nikay Chunav Results 2022: Live News Updates on Counting of Votes for Bihar Local Body Polls Result.

Bihar Nikay Chunav 2022 Result Live Streaming on News18 Bihar Jharkhand:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)