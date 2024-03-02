On Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its initial list of 195 candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The list includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be running for the Varanasi seat. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is also on the list, and he will be contesting from Vidhisha. Other notable names in the list include Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani (who will be running from Amethi), and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. BJP MP Jayant Sinha Expresses Desire Not To Contest 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

BJP First List

BJP releases first list of 195 candidates for Lok Sabha elections pic.twitter.com/ms1zTtzLfL — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2024

Names of BJP candidates released by the party for Lok Sabha elections pic.twitter.com/VErLfaCTKf — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2024

