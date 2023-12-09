Lok Sabha MP from Amroha and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Danish Ali has been suspended from the party for indulging in "anti-party activities". The party issued the letter regarding Ali's suspension on Saturday, December 9. More details are awaited.

BSP Suspends MP Danish Ali

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) suspends its MP Danish Ali for indulging in anti-party activities: BSP pic.twitter.com/BKHHuVbStw — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2023

