TV actress Chahat Pandey, a Damoh, Madhya Pradesh resident, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today at the party's headquarters in Delhi. Pandey joined AAP in the presence of the party's national general secretary, Sandeep Pathak.

Chahat Pandey Joins AAP:

Delhi | TV actress Chahat Pandey, a resident of Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of the party's national general secretary, Sandeep Pathak, today at the AAP headquarters in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/ymTA0An2UN — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2023

