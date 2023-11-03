Ahead of the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah, on Friday, November 3, attacked the Congress party and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Speaking during a campaign in Kabirdham, Home Minister Amit Shah said that Bhupesh Baghel is looting the people of Chhattisgarh. "The person who wants to develop his politics cannot do the welfare of Chhattisgarh. He is a 'pre-paid CM' of Congress." The BJP leader also said that the way a pre-paid SIM card stops working when money gets over, in the same way, Bhupesh Baghel's time will be over when money will end. "He has done many scams in five years so that his time does not get over," Shah added. Snake Appears During Bhupesh Baghel's Press Conference in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh CM Says 'Pirpiti Hai, Don't Be Scared and Don't Hurt It' (Watch Video).

Amit Shah Attacks Bhupesh Baghel

#WATCH | Kabirdham, Chhattisgarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "...Bhupesh Baghel is looting the people of Chhattisgarh...The person who wants to develop his politics cannot do the welfare of Chhattisgarh... He is a 'pre-paid CM' of Congress... The way in which a pre-paid… pic.twitter.com/sonQ7IGI8i — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)