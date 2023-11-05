Chhattisgarh chief minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, on Sunday, November 5, released the party's manifesto for the upcoming Chhattisgarh assembly election 2023. Announcing the poll promises, Baghel said that if the party is elected to power, they will conduct a caste census in the state. He also assured of providing 200 units of electricity free. Along with this, women of all sections would get a subsidy of Rs. 500 in their bank accounts, Baghel said. ED, CBI, IT Raids in Chhattisgarh Can’t Demoralise Congress Workers, Party Will Win Assembly Elections There and in Madhya Pradesh, Says Mallikarjun Kharge.

Congress Manifesto For Chhattisgarh

#WATCH | Rajnandgaon: At the launch of the manifesto for the upcoming state assembly elections, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel says, "We talked about waiving the farmers' loans and buying paddy, now the farmers will get Rs. 3200/quintal... Electricity till 200 units would be… pic.twitter.com/dNWTB70yHf — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2023

