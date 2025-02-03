Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, speaking in the Lok Sabha on February 3, sharply criticised Prime Minister Modi's 'Make in India' initiative, pointing out that it has failed to deliver on its promises. Gandhi acknowledged the concept behind the program, stating, "The Prime Minister proposed the 'Make in India' program, I think it was a good idea." However, he highlighted that manufacturing's share of GDP has fallen from 15.3 per cent in 2014 to a mere 12.6 per cent today, marking the lowest level in 60 years. "I am not blaming the Prime Minister, it would not be fair to say that he did not try. I could say that the Prime Minister tried and conceptually 'Make in India' was a good idea but it is clear that he failed," Gandhi added, emphasizing the program's shortcomings in boosting the sector. Rahul Gandhi Calls President’s Address ‘Old Laundry List of Government Achievements’, Says ‘Struggled To Maintain Attention’ (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi on ‘Make in India’: Conceptually Good Idea, But PM Modi Failed

#BudgetSession2025 | Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says "The Prime Minister proposed the 'Make in India' program, I think it was a good idea...The result is right in front of you, manufacturing fell from 15.3% of GDP in 2014 to 12.6% of GDP today, which is the lowest… pic.twitter.com/tyhkT79rvu — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)