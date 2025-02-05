The exit poll results of the Delhi assembly elections 2025 will be released after 6:30 PM today, February 5. Republic TV (Republic World and Republic Bharat) will livestream the Delhi exit poll results 2025 on its YouTube channel. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is aiming for a third consecutive term, while facing tough competition from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, which seeks a revival after a decade-long absence. Who will win the Delhi elections 2025? Watch the Delhi exit poll results 2025 live streaming hosted by Republic TV below. The official results of the Delhi assembly elections will be announced on February 8. Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Results Live Streaming: Who Will Win Delhi Assembly Elections 2025? Watch NDTV Poll of Exit Polls To Get Seat Predictions for AAP, BJP and Congress.

Delhi Elections Exit Poll Result Live Streaming on Republic TV

Delhi Exit Polls Results Live Streaming on Republic TV

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)