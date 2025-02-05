Delhi went to polls today, February 5, for all 70 constituencies, with voters casting their ballots across 13,766 polling stations. Watch the Delhi exit poll 2025 results live streaming with NDTV as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) aims for a third consecutive term. The exit polls will provide insights into the voter sentiment before the official vote counting and results of the Delhi elections, which will be declared on February 8. Watch the NDTV poll of exit polls to get real-time updates on seat predictions for the AAP, BJP and Congress. In the last elections, AAP secured a resounding victory, winning 62 seats, leaving BJP with just 8 and Congress with none. What does today’s vote mean for the political landscape in Delhi? Scroll below to watch the Delhi exit poll 2025 result live streaming on NDTV channel. Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Results Live Streaming on ABP News: Who Will Win Delhi Assembly Elections 2025? Watch Seat Predictions for AAP, BJP and Congress.

Delhi Elections Exit Poll Result Live Streaming on NDTV

Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Result Live Streaming on NDTV

Delhi Exit Poll Result 2025 Live Streaming on NDTV in Hindi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)