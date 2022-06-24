On Friday, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray called a meeting with District leaders of Shiv Sena at Sena Bhavan in Mumbai. While the CM attended the meeting through video conferencing, he said that he did everything for Eknath Shinde. "The department I had was given to Shinde. But he is making several allegations against me. I did everything for Eknath Shinde," Thackeray said.

Check tweet:

Eknath Shinde's son is an MP from Shiv Sena, I did everything for him. The department I had was given to Shinde. But he is making several allegations against me. I did everything for Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra CM in the meeting: Sources — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)