As per the latest trends from Tamil Nadu, DMK-Congress candidate EV KS Elangovan is leading the Erode Assembly By-Election by over 15,000 votes. So far, EV KS Elangovan has received about 15,591 votes while AIDMK candidate KS Thennarasu has received 5,987 votes. The BJP hasn't fielded its candidate for the Erode East bypoll 2023. Erode Assembly By-Election Result 2023 Live News Updates: Congress-DMK Candidate EV KS Elangovan Leads With Over 15,000 Votes.

Congress Candidate Leads by 15,000 Plus Votes

Tamil Nadu Erode East by election results • Cong - 15591 • AIDMK - 5987 • NTK - 921 • DMDK - 90 Congress candidate leading by around 10000 votes in Tamil Nadu by-election. BJP couldn't even dare to put its candidate on this seat. — Anshuman Sail Nehru (@AnshumanSail) March 2, 2023

