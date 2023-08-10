During the No-Confidence Motion debate in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at the opposition, remarking, "Fielding Vipaksh ne organise kari lekin chauke-chakke yahi se lage." The PM questioned the depth of the opposition's discussions on the motion, citing social media buzz that even his supporters are disheartened. The comment, laden with cricket metaphor, highlighted his perspective on the impact of the opposition's efforts. PM Narendra Modi Describes INDIA as ‘Ghamandia’, Says Opposition Brought No-Confidence Motion To Test Confidence of Their Own Allies.

PM Modi's Witty Jibe: 'Chauke-Chakke Yahi Se Lage'

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, "What kind of discussion have you done on this motion. I am seeing on social media ki 'Aapke darbari bhi bahut dukhi hai'. Fielding Vipaksh ne organise kari lekin chauke-chakke yahi se lage'..." pic.twitter.com/oReL6p2dTh — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2023

