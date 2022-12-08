Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is leading from Ghatlodia assembly seat in initial trends. Located in Ahmedabad region, Ghatlodia is one of VIP assembly constituencies as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had fielded Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel from here. In 2017, Bhupendra Patel defeated Congress candidate Shashikant Bhurabhai by a margin of 1 lakh 17 thousand votes. Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 Live News Updates: BJP Extends Lead to Over 50 Seats, Congress Ahead in 16; Counting Underway

Check Tweet:

#BREAKING on #ResultsWithArnab | Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel leads in Ghatlodia as #GujaratElectionResult sees BJP cross 100 seats in early trends. Tune in - https://t.co/DR4P0LUwtF pic.twitter.com/fi69PzVXDS — Republic (@republic) December 8, 2022

