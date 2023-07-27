Leaders of the INDIA bloc gathered at the LoP Chamber in Parliament, wearing black clothes, to voice their concern over the ongoing violence in Manipur. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi criticised the Prime Minister, accusing him of neglecting the state's security while focusing on speeches elsewhere. In the video shared by the news agency ANI, the LoP Chamber in Parliament witnesses the black cloth strategy by the leaders of the INDIA bloc. The MPs expressed their solidarity with the people of Manipur and demanded immediate action to address the situation. Manipur Violence: Opposition MPs to Wear Black Clothes to Parliament Tomorrow to Register Protest Over Manipur Issue.

INDIA Bloc MPs Wear Black Clothes

#WATCH | Leaders of the INDIA alliance meet at the LoP Chamber in Parliament to chalk out the strategy for the Floor of the House.#MonsoonSession pic.twitter.com/quLfU4TMT8 — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023

#WATCH | Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi says, "PM is rubbing salt to the wounds of the people of Manipur. At a time when we are saying that he should go to Manipur and work in the interest of national security, he is giving speeches here. For the first time in India's history, we have… pic.twitter.com/0B9k5PNecz — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)