Lucknow, August 21: Mortal remains of Kalyan Singh has been taken to his residence in Lucknow from Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences ((SGPGI). The former UP CM bretahed his last at the SGPGI at 9:15 pm on Saturday. His last rites will be performed on the bank of Ganga in Narora on August 23. The UP government will declare a three-day state mourning to condole Sinh's death.

Tweet BY ANI:

Mortal remains of former UP CM and former Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh being taken to his residence in Lucknow from Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, where he breathed his last 9:15 pm tonight pic.twitter.com/DqehlvJWyI — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 21, 2021

Three-day state mourning will be declared to condole the demise of Kalyan Singh. His last rites will be performed on the bank of Ganga in Narora in the evening of on August 23. There will be a public holiday on August 23: CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow https://t.co/LXfiBuezCH pic.twitter.com/WFeqX6nzVh — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 21, 2021

