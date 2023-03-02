The counting of votes for the Kasba Peth Assembly By-Election 2023 began today at 8 am. MVA-backed Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar has taken a lead in Kasba Peth by-polls, as per the early trends. Dhangekar is up against BJP's Hemant Rasane. Stay tuned for more updates. Kasba Peth, Chinchwad Assembly By-Election Result 2023 Live News Updates: Vote Counting Begins for Pune Bypolls Results in Maharashtra.

Kasba Peth Assembly By-Election Result 2023:

