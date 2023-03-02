The counting of votes for the Kasba Peth Assembly By-Election Result 2023 in Pune has been completed. Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar has won the Kasba Peth bypoll by a margin of 11,000 votes. The MVA-backed Congress candidate has defeated BJP nominee Hemant Rasane. The Congress has managed to win the Kasba Peth assembly constituency, a BJP seat which the saffron party hadn't lost in six assembly elections. The Congress party has won the Kasba Peth seat after 30 years. Pune By-Election Result 2023: Congress Candidate Ravindra Dhangekar Ahead in Kasba Peth, BJP's Ashwini Jagtap Leading in Chinchwad Bypoll.

Congress Candidate Ravindra Dhangekar Wins Kasba Peth Bypoll

Dhangekar wins by 11,000 votes... Cong pulls off one of the biggest upsets in Pune elections in a long times... a seat BJP hasn't lost in 6 assembly elections... ! #kasbapeth — arun giri (@arungiri) March 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)