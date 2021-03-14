Congress List of 86 Candidates For The Kerala Assembly Elections 2021:

Congress releases a list of 86 candidates for Kerala Assembly elections; former CM Ommen Chandy to contest from Pudupally, K Muraleedharan from Nemom and Ramesh Chennithala from Haripad constituencies pic.twitter.com/23UJQ6Ev5y — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2021

K Muraleedharan will contest from Nemom Assembly constituency, Bindu Krishna from Kollam, R Selvaraj from Neyyattinkara, and Dr SS Lal from Kazhakootam seats: Kerala Congress chief Former Kerala BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekharan will be contesting from Nemom Assembly seat. pic.twitter.com/QbMw1qOfd6 — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2021

We're announcing names of 86 candidates for Kerala Assembly polls today. KSU state president KM Abhijeet will contest from Kozhikode, VT Balram from Thrithala, Shafi Parambil from Palakkad, & Anil Akkara from Wadakkanchery: Kerala Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran pic.twitter.com/ywHhew2xH2 — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2021

