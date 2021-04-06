Voting for the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 began at 7 am on Tuesday, April 6. The polling in the southern state will be held in a single phase and the counting of votes will take place on May 2 along with other states. The live telecast of voting in 140 Vidhan Sabha seats in Kerala can be watched online on News 18 Kerala and TV9 YouTube Channel.

Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Live Streaming:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)