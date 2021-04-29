Republic TV and CNX will bring exit poll results of assembly elections held in Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry this evening. Scroll down to watch live streaming of the Republic TV-CNX exit poll results.

Live Streaming of Exit Poll Results 2021 by Republic TV-CNX:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)