Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has said that her party will fight the Lok Sabha elections 2024 alone. Mayawati further added that she has no plans to retire from politics. "With the backing of people from backward community, Dalits, tribals and Muslims, we had formed a full majority government in UP in 2007, and that's why we have decided to contest the Lok Sabha polls alone," she said. Mayawati 68th Birthday: BSP Plans Public Meetings Across Uttar Pradesh, Launch ‘Behan Ji’ App on Party Chief ’S Birthday.

BSP to Go Solo in Lok Sabha Election 2024

VIDEO | "I want to clarify that our party (BSP) will go solo in the upcoming (2024) Lok Sabha polls. With the backing of people from backward community, Dalits, tribals and Muslims, we had formed a full majority government in UP in 2007, and that's why we have decided to contest… pic.twitter.com/oatnx167db — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 15, 2024

