The Congress Party formed a manifesto committee for the approaching 2024 Lok Sabha Elections on Friday, with Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram chosen as chairman, news agency ANI reported. The committee's Convenor position has been assigned to TS Singh Deo. The 16-member panel includes Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shiv Sena Will Contest 23 of 48 Maharashtra Seats, Says Sanjay Raut.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Congress constitutes Manifesto Committee for the 2024 General Elections. P Chidambaram appointed as the Chairman and TS Singh Deo as the Convenor of the Manifesto Committee. pic.twitter.com/U6h3NJqxUf — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)