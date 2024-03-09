Shama Mohamed, the national spokesman for the AICC, publicly criticised the state Congress leadership on Saturday, March 9, with reference to the inclusion of women on the list of candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. She voiced her dissatisfaction that even after the Women's Reservation Bill was passed, the Congress only nominated one female candidate for the state. In a recent tweet via her official X handle, Mohamed wrote, “My issue is with Kerala , a state which has 51 percent women, INC Kerala has only fielded one woman candidate out of the 20 candidates ! My leader Rahul Gandhi fights for women representation!” 'Rahul Gandhi Leading Us from Wayanad': Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden After Being Renominated for Lok Sabha Polls.

Shama Mohamed Criticises Congress

My issue is with Kerala , a state which has 51 percent women, INC Kerala has only fielded one woman candidate out of the 20 candidates ! My leader @RahulGandhi fights for women representation ! https://t.co/gQhutZpdFP — Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) March 9, 2024

