Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut on Friday, December 29, spoke about seat sharing in the INDIA alliance. Speaking to the press, Sanjay Raut said that even today Shiv Sena is the number one party in Maharashtra. "People are in full support of Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar. On the issue of seat sharing, there is no conflict among MVA," he added. Raut also said that Shiv Sena has always been fighting on 23 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. "We are having positive discussions with the decision-making leaders of Congress regarding seat sharing," he stated. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shashi Tharoor Advocates Opportunities for Youth in Polls; Hints at 2024 General Elections Being His Last Contest.

People Are in Full Support of Shiv Sena

