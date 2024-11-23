The Maharashtra assembly elections results 2024 will be announced today, November 23. ABP Majha, a Marathi language news channel, is hosting the live streaming of its coverage on the Maharashtra election result 2024 on their YouTube channel. The 288-member Maharashtra assembly went to poll in a single phase on November 20. Most of the exit polls predicted a clear advantage for the MahaYuti consisting of the BJP, Ajit Pawar's NCP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. The MVA comprising of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP(S) is hopeful to make a comeback. Who will win Maharashtra? Watch the Maharashtra assembly election results live streaming on ABP Majha in Marathi and get instant updates on trends, winning candidates and party-wise seat numbers. Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2024 Live Streaming on TV9 Marathi: Watch Latest News Updates on Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Elections Results, Initial Trends, Winning Candidates and Party-Wise Seat Numbers.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024 Live Streaming on ABP Majha in Marathi

